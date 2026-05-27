Akademiks Still Isn't Convinced That Drake Is Bigger Than Michael Jackson After "ICEMAN"

Humans are capable of saying some incredibly stupid things, such as claiming that Drake is bigger than Michael Jackson. This week, Drake did a big one off the strength of his three new albums, ICEMAN, Maid Of Honour, and HABIBTI. The results were expected: three different albums that occupied the #1, #2, and #3 spots on the Billboard 200 while also claiming the top spot on the Hot 100 with the highly infectious “Janice STFU.”

His latest feats on the chart have allowed Drake to surpass several legends, including Jay-Z, for the most #1 albums on the chart for a hip-hop artist, and Michael Jackson. Drake now has more #1 hits than the King of Pop himself. But, with this particular feat, some feel as though the Canadian artist has now surpassed Michael Jackson in every other aspect.

Most people would disagree with that statement entirely, including Drake’s most vocal supporter, DJ Akademiks. During a recent livestream, Ak explained that Drake’s musical accomplishments, while impressive, do not solely put him in the same category as Michael Jackson.

Akademiks Describes Michael Jackson As The Gold Standard

“I think he’s put up a lot of musical accomplishments that maybe surpass Michael in certain things but there is one gold standard for when it comes to how popular someone is, it’s Michael Jackson,” Ak explained. “I don’t think it’s an indictment of Drake. Let me explain: I think back then, if you’re the king of pop, there wasn’t a million subgenres. Like, put it like this, Mike would’ve been Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Drake in one.”

Akademiks added that in the way that all three artists have their own separate fanbases, Michael Jackson would have all three fanbases as one.

“These days, Drake could be still one of the biggest but the majority, like, you know, he’s liked by hip-hop fans and pop fans. Bad Bunny’s liked by Latin fans. A lot of people who like Taylor Swift as pop fans are country fans,” he explained. “People just like Michael Jackson, no matter what. If you listened to music, you liked him.”