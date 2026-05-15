Drake’s Bound To Break Yet Another Billboard Record With Three Album Releases

BY Aron A.
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Mar 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist Drake celebrates a basket by the Toronto Raptors against the Portland Trail Blazers at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 117-115. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
One way or another, Drake's going to be doing numbers.

It looks like it’s more than ICEMAN season right now. Everyone thought we were going to get a normal album from Drake after episode four of the ICEMAN stream, and yet, the big surprise was that we were getting three albums in total. It’s a lot, and for what? No one can really say for sure. Is it to get out of his deal with UMG? Is it because he wants to game the charts? Or maybe Drake felt so inspired over the past two years of being ostracized and publicly humiliated that he just had a bank of music that he wanted to get out to the masses?

We can’t say yet. However, it does look like the king of the charts will make his triumphant return once again. Over the course of three albums with 40 songs, there’s a good chance Drake will break a new record to debut in the top 3 spots on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. With ICEMAN, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti out, it feels inevitable that Drake will be the first rapper–and potentially the first artist–to claim the #1, #2, and #3 spot on the chart.

As Complex points out, this could make Drake the first artist since Michael Jackson to accomplish this feat. Jackson previously held the top three spots following his death, which saw a surge in album sales after his 2009 death. However, Billboard’s rules at the time actually excluded catalog titles from entering the Billboard 200 once they reached “catalog status.” So, the three albums, Number Ones, The Essential Michael Jackson, and Thriller, topped Billboard's Top Pop Catalog Albums and Comprehensive Albums charts but didn’t do the same on the Billboard 200. Eventually, the rule was changed in response to this.

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Will Drake Top The Charts? 

While it’s guaranteed at this point that Drake will have a massive splash on the Billboard 200, it seems a bit too early to say whether he has a certified chart topper on the Hot 100. Although there are a few songs that stand out so far, we might have to wait a few more days to determine which song will serve as his latest smash record, and there are several to choose from. We’ll keep you posted on the Billboard charts, which will come out on Sunday, May 24th. For now, let us know your thoughts on Drake’s new albums below and rank ICEMAN, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti in the comment section. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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