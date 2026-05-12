Drake Breaks Impressive Billboard Record First Set By Michael Jackson

Drake is currently in the midst of readying his new album, ICEMAN. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest releases of the entire year. Fans have been wanting this album for almost a year now, and the wait is finally over.

While there are still plenty of details left to be revealed, fans are currently passing the time by listening to some of Drake's older material. In fact, this push to re-listen to the classics has helped Drake surpass a record set by Michael Jackson.

The record in question is the most albums to spend over 10 years total on the Billboard 200. Michael Jackson used to have this record, but today, Drake has officially surpassed him. The Canadian megastar now has three albums with over 10 years on the Billboard 200.

Those albums are Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Views. These are three that most people would guess, as they are some of Drake's finest works.

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Drake Passes Michael Jackson

Drake has referenced surpassing Michael Jackson on numerous occasions, so we're sure he will have something to say about this recent record. Putting one album on the Billboard charts for 10 years is no easy task. Doing that with three albums is certainly something special.

With ICEMAN dropping Friday, fans will certainly be curious about the album's performance and whether or not it can withstand the same longevity. In order for that to happen, the album would need more than just a couple of hits here and there. It would need to be an all-killer, no filler type of album.