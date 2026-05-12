Drake Breaks Impressive Billboard Record First Set By Michael Jackson

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake is about to drop "ICEMAN," and with the hype activating, the Canadian megastar is now surpassing Michael Jackson.

Drake is currently in the midst of readying his new album, ICEMAN. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest releases of the entire year. Fans have been wanting this album for almost a year now, and the wait is finally over.

While there are still plenty of details left to be revealed, fans are currently passing the time by listening to some of Drake's older material. In fact, this push to re-listen to the classics has helped Drake surpass a record set by Michael Jackson.

The record in question is the most albums to spend over 10 years total on the Billboard 200. Michael Jackson used to have this record, but today, Drake has officially surpassed him. The Canadian megastar now has three albums with over 10 years on the Billboard 200.

Those albums are Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Views. These are three that most people would guess, as they are some of Drake's finest works.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

Drake Passes Michael Jackson

Drake has referenced surpassing Michael Jackson on numerous occasions, so we're sure he will have something to say about this recent record. Putting one album on the Billboard charts for 10 years is no easy task. Doing that with three albums is certainly something special.

With ICEMAN dropping Friday, fans will certainly be curious about the album's performance and whether or not it can withstand the same longevity. In order for that to happen, the album would need more than just a couple of hits here and there. It would need to be an all-killer, no filler type of album.

Either way, the album is just three days away, and we are very excited to watch how all of this is about to play out. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and updates on the album.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Becomes First Rapper With 10 Albums On The Billboard 200 Simultaneously
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Drake Shares New Pic Of Michael Jackson After Tying With Him For Most No. 1s
David Becker/Getty Images Pop Culture Is Drake As Big As Michael Jackson? Fans Debate After Billboard Asks The Question
Comments 1