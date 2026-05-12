Fans Are Already Lining Up For The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab

BY Ben Atkinson
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Dubai Watch Week 2025
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: The logo of Audemars Piguet during an unveiling of an automatic watch winder during Dubai Watch Week 2025 at Dubai Mall, Burj Park on November 19, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Launched in 2015, Dubai Watch Week marks its 10th anniversary in 2025. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)
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People are already lining up outside Swatch stores ahead of the May 16th Audemars Piguet x Swatch "Royal Pop" drop, an in-store-only release

People are already lining up outside Swatch stores ahead of the upcoming drop. The Audemars Piguet x Swatch "Royal Pop" doesn't drop until May 16th. Lines are forming overnight and it looks a lot like 2022 MoonSwatch all over again.

The release is in-store only at participating Swatch boutiques worldwide. In the US, 21 stores across 20 cities will carry the drop. New York has three locations at SoHo, Times Square, and Roosevelt Field. No online release at launch.

Pricing hasn't been officially confirmed. Industry estimates put it between $300 and $500, anchored to the MoonSwatch's $260 launch price. Also eight colorways are expected: white, pink, green, orange, yellow, red, light blue, and navy. The design is inspired by the Royal Oak's iconic octagonal silhouette.

This one carries more weight than the MoonSwatch did. AP is not part of the Swatch Group but Omega and Blancpain both were. This is the first time Swatch has crossed group lines for a collab of this scale. It's also the first time the Royal Oak's design language has ever been licensed to an outside brand in the watch's 54-year history.

The lines forming overnight are the proof. People who can't afford a real AP, which starts around $30,000 at entry level, finally get a piece of the icon. DDG may not be happy about it. But the people sleeping outside Swatch stores tonight clearly are.

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Audemars Piguet x Swatch

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most iconic watch designs ever created. It's been around since 1972 and has shown up on the wrists of rappers, athletes, and billionaires for decades.

A basic entry-level version starts at around $30,000 and that's before you get into anything special. The Royal Pop brings that same energy into a much more accessible package, built in Bioceramic like the MoonSwatch and expected to retail between $300 and $500.

Eight colorways are coming. It appears to snap on and off a lanyard, giving it a wearable, streetwear-adjacent feel. The MoonSwatch sold over two million units and introduced a whole new generation to luxury watch culture. Overall the Royal Pop looks like it's about to do the same thing.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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