Fans Are Already Lining Up For The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab

People are already lining up outside Swatch stores ahead of the upcoming drop. The Audemars Piguet x Swatch "Royal Pop" doesn't drop until May 16th. Lines are forming overnight and it looks a lot like 2022 MoonSwatch all over again.

The release is in-store only at participating Swatch boutiques worldwide. In the US, 21 stores across 20 cities will carry the drop. New York has three locations at SoHo, Times Square, and Roosevelt Field. No online release at launch.

Pricing hasn't been officially confirmed. Industry estimates put it between $300 and $500, anchored to the MoonSwatch's $260 launch price. Also eight colorways are expected: white, pink, green, orange, yellow, red, light blue, and navy. The design is inspired by the Royal Oak's iconic octagonal silhouette.

This one carries more weight than the MoonSwatch did. AP is not part of the Swatch Group but Omega and Blancpain both were. This is the first time Swatch has crossed group lines for a collab of this scale. It's also the first time the Royal Oak's design language has ever been licensed to an outside brand in the watch's 54-year history.

The lines forming overnight are the proof. People who can't afford a real AP, which starts around $30,000 at entry level, finally get a piece of the icon. DDG may not be happy about it. But the people sleeping outside Swatch stores tonight clearly are.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most iconic watch designs ever created. It's been around since 1972 and has shown up on the wrists of rappers, athletes, and billionaires for decades.

A basic entry-level version starts at around $30,000 and that's before you get into anything special. The Royal Pop brings that same energy into a much more accessible package, built in Bioceramic like the MoonSwatch and expected to retail between $300 and $500.