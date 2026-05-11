How To Cop The Newest Nike Air Force 1 Low "Knicks" Release

The Knicks just swept the 76ers 4-0 and New York is celebrating. Nike couldn't have timed this drop better. The Air Force 1 Low Retro PRM "Knicks" is available right now at Nike SoHo and the energy around this shoe has never been higher.

The drop is first come, first served at 611 Broadway. Limit one per person. Nike says stock is healthy, so this isn't a panic situation. If you're in the city today or tomorrow, you have a real shot at walking out with a pair.

The colorway is exactly what it needs to be. Full orange tumbled leather upper, oversized navy Swoosh, orange laces, and "NYC" on the tongue tab in team colors. A gum outsole finishes it off underneath. It's a clean, city-coded shoe built for exactly this kind of moment.

Dropping a Knicks Air Force 1 the same weekend New York closes out a playoff sweep is genuinely perfect timing. The city is loud right now. MSG has been electric all series. And this shoe captures that energy without overthinking it.

The Knicks are moving on to the next round. New York hasn't felt like this in a long time. Grabbing a pair of these this weekend feels less like a sneaker purchase and more like a piece of the moment.

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Nike Air Force 1 Low "Knicks"

The Air Force 1 Low Retro PRM "Knicks" runs on a tumbled orange leather upper which is the same textured grain you see on premium AF1 builds. The navy Swoosh is oversized and smooth, providing clean contrast against the bright orange base.

White midsole stitching and orange laces keep the palette consistent throughout. "NYC" sits on the tongue tab in navy and orange team font.

Also a white foam midsole sits above a gum rubber outsole as a detail that gives the shoe a retro feel without going overboard. The overall build is premium throughout. This is not a standard retail colorway.