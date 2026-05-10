LeBron Rocks Meaningful Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" In Lakers Loss

LeBron James laced up the Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" for Game 3 against the Thunder last night. The Lakers lost, falling to 0-3 in the series. And the shoe he chose to wear is raising some eyebrows.

"Closing Ceremony" is a loaded name for a shoe worn in a game the Lakers desperately needed to win. Whether LeBron intended it as a message or not, the internet ran with it immediately. Down 3-0, with elimination looming, the name hits different.

The design pulls directly from the KITH x Nike LeBron 15 that LeBron wore during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. That shoe became one of the most celebrated LeBron PEs ever made. This version brings that floral embroidery concept forward onto the LeBron 23 silhouette with roses, vines, gold details, all on a black base.

It's a beautiful shoe. The craftsmanship is obvious up close. But the timing of the name, the series situation, and LeBron lacing these up specifically for this game created a storyline that was almost impossible to ignore.

No team has ever come back from 3-0 in NBA playoff history. The Lakers face that wall now. LeBron is 41 years old and still on the floor competing. Whether this series ends in Game 4 or somehow extends, the "Closing Ceremony" shoe will be remembered as part of this moment either way.

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Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" draws its design DNA from the KITH x Nike LeBron 15, which LeBron wore at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. That pair featured intricate floral embroidery across a black upper with roses, gold vines, and green leaf detailing covering most of the shoe's mesh panels.

This LeBron 23 version recreates that same embroidered patchwork on an updated silhouette. Red roses and gold floral images sit against a black base, with smooth leather panels flanking the toe and heel.