LeBron Rocks Meaningful Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" In Lakers Loss

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detailed view of the basketball sneakers worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he warms up for game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
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LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" inspired by the KITH x LeBron 15 as the Lakers fell to 0-3 against the Thunder

LeBron James laced up the Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" for Game 3 against the Thunder last night. The Lakers lost, falling to 0-3 in the series. And the shoe he chose to wear is raising some eyebrows.

"Closing Ceremony" is a loaded name for a shoe worn in a game the Lakers desperately needed to win. Whether LeBron intended it as a message or not, the internet ran with it immediately. Down 3-0, with elimination looming, the name hits different.

The design pulls directly from the KITH x Nike LeBron 15 that LeBron wore during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. That shoe became one of the most celebrated LeBron PEs ever made. This version brings that floral embroidery concept forward onto the LeBron 23 silhouette with roses, vines, gold details, all on a black base.

It's a beautiful shoe. The craftsmanship is obvious up close. But the timing of the name, the series situation, and LeBron lacing these up specifically for this game created a storyline that was almost impossible to ignore.

No team has ever come back from 3-0 in NBA playoff history. The Lakers face that wall now. LeBron is 41 years old and still on the floor competing. Whether this series ends in Game 4 or somehow extends, the "Closing Ceremony" shoe will be remembered as part of this moment either way.

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Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" draws its design DNA from the KITH x Nike LeBron 15, which LeBron wore at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. That pair featured intricate floral embroidery across a black upper with roses, gold vines, and green leaf detailing covering most of the shoe's mesh panels.

This LeBron 23 version recreates that same embroidered patchwork on an updated silhouette. Red roses and gold floral images sit against a black base, with smooth leather panels flanking the toe and heel.

The contrast between the ornate embroidery and the clean leather sections is what makes the shoe visually striking. The "Closing Ceremony" name was always going to carry weight. Nobody expected it to carry this much.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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