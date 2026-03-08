LeBron James Breaks NBA Field Goal Record In LeBron 23 PE

LeBron James wore a special Nike LeBron 23 PE celebrating becoming the NBA's all-time field goal leader. The historic milestone occurred during a Lakers game as LeBron surpassed the previous record. Nike created custom "15,838+" sneakers specifically for this momentous achievement in basketball history.

The player-exclusive LeBron 23 features an iridescent purple and gold upper throughout the construction. The color-shifting material transitions between Lakers purple and championship gold depending on lighting and angles. Lakers branding appears embroidered on the heel in purple stitching honoring the franchise's legacy.

"15,838+" text is stitched onto the heel representing LeBron's new all-time field goal record. The iridescent finish creates a holographic effect that shimmers under arena lights beautifully during gameplay. Purple laces and collar lining maintain the Lakers color scheme throughout the entire design.

This PE will likely never release to the public making it an exclusive piece of history. LeBron has worn countless player-exclusive colorways throughout his legendary 22-year NBA career so far. This particular pair commemorates one of basketball's most impressive statistical achievements ever recorded in history.

Becoming the all-time field goal leader adds another milestone to LeBron's already historic resume completely. He already holds the all-time scoring record surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2023 previously recorded. The custom sneakers serve as wearable documentation of basketball greatness and longevity across eras.

Nike's attention to detail on milestone PEs demonstrates their commitment to celebrating LeBron's achievements properly.

That iridescent purple and gold colorway is perfect for a Lakers milestone moment. The color-shifting material makes these look like championship trophies on his feet honestly. "15,838+" embroidery is a cool detail that makes these historically significant forever.

Player-exclusive LeBrons for major milestones rarely if ever release to the public unfortunately. The holographic effect under arena lights must have looked incredible during the actual game.

LeBron's longevity breaking records at 41 years old is genuinely mind-blowing in sports. These PEs will probably end up in the Basketball Hall of Fame eventually. The purple and gold Lakers colors will always be iconic in basketball history.