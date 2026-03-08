Air Jordan 7 "Raptors" Returns Early Next Year

The Air Jordan 7 "Raptors" is making a highly anticipated return early next year. This marks a huge comeback for one of the most beloved Jordan 7 colorways ever.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 7 "Raptors" is releasing in early 2027.

Fans have been waiting years for this iconic sneaker to return to retail shelves. The "Raptors" colorway features a black nubuck upper covering the entire construction throughout.

Vibrant infrared red accents hit the midsole, heel, and collar creating striking contrast everywhere. Purple detailing appears on the inner lining and outsole nodding to Toronto's team colors. The original release paid tribute to the Toronto Raptors during their early NBA years.

This sneaker has become increasingly sought after on the resale market in recent seasons. Prices have climbed significantly as availability decreased over time making it difficult to find. Jordan Brand bringing back the "Raptors" satisfies longtime collectors and new fans alike currently.

The black and red color combination remains timeless despite being decades old at this point. Purple accents provide the perfect pop of color without overwhelming the dark base materials. Early 2027 timing positions this release perfectly for the new year sneaker rotation refreshes.

The Jordan 7 silhouette continues gaining appreciation among younger sneaker enthusiasts discovering the model recently. This retro represents one of the most important Jordan 7 releases in years undoubtedly.

Air Jordan 7 "Raptors"

The "Raptors" colorway is definitely one of the best Jordan 7s ever created period. That black leather base with infrared red accents creates such a clean aesthetic.

The purple hits on the lining and outsole add just enough team color. This hasn't retroed in years making the return even more significant for collectors. The Jordan 7 silhouette is underrated compared to 1s, 3s, and 4s honestly.

That Huarache-inspired design still looks modern and functional decades later after the original release. Black and red is classic Jordan Brand DNA that always sells well. These are going to fly off shelves when they finally drop next year.