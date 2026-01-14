Mystery 2026 Air Jordan 7 Colorways Revealed

The Air Jordan 7 colorway mystery has finally been solved for the 2026 releases. Jordan Brand confirmed the two upcoming drops will be the "White" and "Phantom" colorways. These names give us major hints about what to expect from each release this year. The Air Jordan 7 Retro "White" is set to drop on June 27th for $225.

This summer release will likely feature a predominantly white upper with accent colors throughout. White-based Jordan 7s have historically been some of the cleanest and most versatile options available.

The Air Jordan 7 Retro "Phantom" follows on September 9th with a $215 price tag. Phantom colorways typically feature grey tones as the primary color blocking across the upper. This fall release should offer a more neutral everyday option compared to the bright summer white.

The "White" name suggests this could be a clean OG-inspired colorway or something completely new. White Jordan 7s work perfectly for summer fits and warm weather styling situations effortlessly. The higher price point hints at premium materials or special detailing throughout the shoe.

"Phantom" indicates a more subdued grey-based palette perfect for fall and winter rotations entirely. Grey Jordan 7s have been popular in the past for their versatility with various outfits.

Air Jordan 7

The Air Jordan 7 is one of those iconic silhouettes that really stands out with its unique design language from the early 90s basketball era. The shoe features that distinctive triangular pattern on the midsole that's instantly recognizable from any angle you look at it.

Huarache-inspired construction wraps your foot for a snug secure fit that was revolutionary back when it first dropped. The Jordan 7 has this really cool geometric aesthetic with angular lines and bold paneling throughout the upper creating visual interest.

The signature pull tab at the heel making it super easy to slip these on and off quickly. The collar area sits higher on the ankle compared to other Jordan models giving it that authentic basketball-ready look.

Air cushioning in the heel provides comfort while maintaining that performance basketball heritage we all love about Jordans. The overall shape is sleek with a presence that works great both on court and as a lifestyle sneaker.