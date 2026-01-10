News
air jordan vii
Two New Mystery Air Jordan 7 Colorways Set To Release In 2026
The Air Jordan 7 returns in 2026 with two colorways releasing in June 27th and September with more specific details coming soon.
Ben Atkinson
January 10, 2026