Introducing The New Air Jordan 7 RM: A New Take On The Iconic Shoe

In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The Remastered collection is growing.

The Air Jordan 7 RM is making its debut as a fresh iteration of the classic Air Jordan 7. The "RM" stands for "remastered," highlighting the sneaker's modern updates while paying homage to its iconic heritage. This new model features a low-top silhouette, offering a sleek and contemporary look compared to the original design. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 7 RM ensures both style and durability. The upper showcases a combination of high-quality leather and suede, enhancing its overall appeal. The shoe maintains the signature elements of the Air Jordan 7.

The cushioning system is designed for maximum comfort, making it suitable for both casual wear and athletic performance. The low-top cut provides flexibility and freedom of movement, appealing to those who prefer a more laid-back style. With its blend of retro aesthetics and modern features, the Air Jordan 7 RM is poised to attract both sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike. As anticipation builds for its release, the Air Jordan 7 RM promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Air Jordan 7 RM

This specific colorway and mockup features a black rubber sole. Also, it features a black and red midsole, with a mostly black upper. It features many of the same details and construction as the normal Air Jordan 7. This pair, of course, is a low-top and features a vibrant red Jumpman on the sides. Finally, grey Flight branding is on the tongues.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 7 RM will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

