Introducing The New Air Jordan 7 RM: A New Take On The Iconic Shoe

The Remastered collection is growing.

The cushioning system is designed for maximum comfort, making it suitable for both casual wear and athletic performance. The low-top cut provides flexibility and freedom of movement, appealing to those who prefer a more laid-back style. With its blend of retro aesthetics and modern features, the Air Jordan 7 RM is poised to attract both sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike. As anticipation builds for its release, the Air Jordan 7 RM promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Air Jordan 7 RM

This specific colorway and mockup features a black rubber sole. Also, it features a black and red midsole, with a mostly black upper. It features many of the same details and construction as the normal Air Jordan 7. This pair, of course, is a low-top and features a vibrant red Jumpman on the sides. Finally, grey Flight branding is on the tongues.