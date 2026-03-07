Jayson Tatum Returns To Court In New Jordan Tatum 4s

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) has a laugh with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jayson Tatum returned from a ruptured Achilles wearing new Jordan Tatum 4s in white and green after 298 days of recovery.

Jayson Tatum made his season debut yesterday wearing brand new Jordan Tatum 4s on court. The Celtics star returned after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon in May 2025. The devastating injury occurred during the Eastern Conference semifinals ending his 2025 playoff run.

Following surgery and a tough 298-day rehabilitation period, Tatum finally stepped back on court. The Jordan Tatum 4s feature a clean white and forest green colorway perfect for Boston. Fans immediately took to social media to express excitement about both his return and his new sneakers.

Social media reactions showed overwhelming support for Tatum's comeback and appreciation for the sneaker design. Fans love the understated look of the white and green combination throughout the construction.

The Jordan Tatum 4 maintains the signature line's performance basketball DNA with updated technology. Tatum's signature "Deuce" logo appears subtly integrated into the design for his son.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester Posts Photo With Michael Jordan And Upcoming Air Jordan 4

Jayson Tatum Wears Jordan Tatum 4

The white and green Jordan Tatum 4s look absolutely perfect for the Celtics aesthetically. The tonal green color scheme perfectly matches the Celtics' iconic branding without being loud. This represents a refreshing departure from the vibrant, eye-catching sneakers dominating the NBA currently.

The sleek design allows the shoe to complement team uniforms rather than overpower them.
Fans appreciating the understated design shows people want more refined basketball sneakers sometimes.

The sleek silhouette looks performance-ready without excessive design elements or branding everywhere. Tatum wearing new signature shoes for his comeback adds extra significance to the moment. This colorway will probably become one of the most iconic in his signature line.

How Many Points Did Jayson Tatum Have?

Coming back from a ruptured Achilles after 298 days is incredible for any athlete. That injury typically ends careers or drastically changes players' games permanently and forever.

Jayson Tatum delivered an impressive stat line in his first game back from injury. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists showing he hasn't lost his all-around game.

The near triple-double performance exceeded expectations for someone returning from such a serious injury. Tatum played with confidence and aggression throughout the game proving his rehabilitation was successful.

Read More: Costco Now Selling Off-White Hoodies At Massive Discount

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed
jordan-tatum-4-green-glow-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” Drops This Week In All Sizes
Jordan-Tatum-1-Black-Green-Strike-5 Sneakers Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” Gets Complete Official Photos
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “Welcome To The Garden” Officially Revealed
Comments 0