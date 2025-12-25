Jayson Tatum Goes “Bruce Lee” On This Jordan Tatum 4

Jayson Tatum is leaning fully into icon energy with the Jordan Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee,” a bold colorway set to release in 2026. The inspiration is obvious at first glance.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee” will be released on December 26th, 2025.

This pair channels Bruce Lee’s legendary yellow-and-black look, translating it into a modern performance silhouette built for today’s game. It’s loud, confident, and unmistakably intentional.

The Jordan Tatum 4 continues the evolution of Tatum’s signature line, blending speed-focused design with sharp visual identity. This “Bruce Lee” edition pushes that idea further, using contrast and motion lines to give the shoe a sense of constant movement.

It feels fast even sitting still. That fits Tatum’s style perfectly, especially as his game continues to balance finesse with explosive scoring. Jordan Brand has been aggressive with storytelling across recent signature models, and this release fits right into that approach.

Rather than subtle nods, the Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee” makes its reference clear and unapologetic. It’s the kind of sneaker that stands out on court and dominates highlight reels.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee” Images

Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee” arrives in a bright yellow upper with sharp black accents throughout. Suede and mesh textures mix for a layered, performance-ready look.

Black piping outlines the panels and adds contrast. A black Jumpman sits cleanly on the side. The midsole blends yellow and black with sculpted curves. Subtle red hits appear on the heel branding.

The outsole stays dark for traction and balance. Everything feels aggressive, fast, and visually locked in.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee” Retail Price

With a 2026 release window, this pair is already shaping up as one of the most talked-about Tatum colorways yet.

Between the cultural reference and the striking execution, the Jordan Tatum 4 “Bruce Lee” feels like a statement moment for the line. It’s not just another colorway, it’s a mindset.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike