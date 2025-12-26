Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Confirmed To Return In Summer 2026

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is officially on track to make its return in summer 2026, bringing back one of the most beloved non-OG colorways in Jordan Brand history. While official images of the 2026 pair have not surfaced yet, early expectations point toward a faithful retro inspired by the 2020 release shown here.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” will be released on June 20th, 2026..

The 2020 version struck a near-perfect balance between nostalgia and modern execution, which only raised the bar for what comes next. Originally debuting in 1998, the “Flint” colorway quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its clean mix of white leather, flint grey suede, and signature blue mesh panels.

It felt different from the Bulls-heavy palette Jordan fans were used to, but it still looked unmistakably premium. When the shoe returned in 2005 and again in 2020, demand never dipped. Each release reaffirmed its place as one of the strongest Air Jordan 13s ever made.

Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Images

The sneaker pairs smooth white leather with textured blue mesh panels that wrap the upper cleanly. Soft grey suede covers the heel and midsole, adding contrast without overpowering the design.

A holographic ankle emblem gives it that signature Air Jordan 13 personality. The blue tongue lining and Jumpman branding add subtle color hits. The shape feels sleek but sturdy, built for both performance roots and everyday wear.

Everything flows naturally from toe to heel, making the color blocking feel balanced. It looks premium without trying too hard. This is a design that still feels timeless decades later.

Air Jordan 13 “Flint" Retail Price

For 2026, the big question is whether Jordan Brand tweaks anything or keeps things untouched. Recent retros suggest the brand understands when not to overthink classics. If the shape, materials, and color blocking stay close to the 2020 pair, the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” could easily become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.