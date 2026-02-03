Teyana Taylor Debuts In Jordan Brand Campaign For Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"

Teyana Taylor just debuted a stunning new Jordan Brand campaign showcasing her Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose." The video reveals incredible behind-the-scenes footage of the collaboration.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 7th.

Teyana rocks a custom green look that perfectly matches the sneaker's forest green colorway throughout. The campaign imagery features rose petals, thorns, and dramatic lighting creating a moody atmospheric vibe.

Teyana holds a golden wing ornament that appears to be part of the special packaging. The visual storytelling reinforces the "Concrete Rose" theme of beauty emerging from harsh urban environments.

This Air Jordan 3 OG represents Teyana's Harlem roots and her journey through adversity beautifully. Where her Air Jordan 1 collaboration represented the rose itself, this Jordan 3 embodies the thorns. The removable thorn elements wrapping the collar can't be reattached once removed, adding permanent meaning.

Jordan Brand has been building anticipation for this collaboration for months with exclusive previews. Teyana's partnership with Jordan Brand continues producing some of the most personal sneaker releases.

Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" looks absolutely incredible in these campaign images. Rich forest green nubuck covers the entire upper creating a luxurious base that feels premium.

You can see those removable rose thorn accessories wrapping around the collar in matching green. Red hits the eyelets and Jumpman on the tongue providing sharp contrast against the green. The elephant print on the toe and heel comes in a tonal green shade.

Gold accents appear throughout with metallic eyelets and that golden wing ornament in the photos. The cement-textured midsole looks like it walked through wet pavement in Harlem.

"TEY" branding marks the tongue while Nike Air sits on the heel tab. The whole vibe mixes street toughness with feminine elegance perfectly capturing Teyana's aesthetic and story.

Teyana Taylor Grammys 2026 Outfit

Teyana Taylor shut down the 2026 Grammys red carpet in a stunning Tom Ford gown. She paired the look with minimal jewelry letting the dress speak for itself.

Tom Ford's design perfectly balanced elegance with sex appeal in signature fashion house style. Teyana's Grammys look proved she operates at the highest levels of both music and fashion.