Will.i.am Wears Nike Alphafly 3 Running Shoes On Grammys Red Carpet

Will.i.am turned heads at the 2026 Grammys red carpet by wearing Nike Alphafly 3 running shoes. The Black Eyed Peas member paired the performance running sneakers with bright orange pants.

His bold footwear choice sparked conversation across social media platforms immediately after photos surfaced online. The music producer and tech innovator has never been one to follow traditional red carpet rules.

Wearing marathon racing shoes to the Grammys is exactly the type of move fans expect. Will.i.am's outfit perfectly captured his unique approach to fashion and his futuristic mindset.

Beyond his fashion statement, Will.i.am was extremely active throughout Grammy weekend with technology-focused initiatives. He spoke at Grammy House alongside Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. about AI's future.

The panel discussion emphasized AI as a tool for creators rather than a replacement threat. During his red carpet interview, Will.i.am made a bold prediction about the entertainment industry's future.

He stated that by 2030, robots with "level-five artistry" would be interviewed alongside human artists. The comment immediately went viral and sparked debate about AI's role in creative industries.

Will.i.am also hosted "The FYI Show" on SiriusXM's The 10s Spot during Grammy weekend. The show highlighted emerging technology's intersection with culture and music creation throughout the broadcast.

Will.i.am At The Grammys

The Nike Alphafly 3 comes in a wild white and multi-color design that definitely stands out. You've got a white mesh and synthetic upper as the base keeping things breathable.

The heel and midsole feature this wild rainbow gradient pattern in orange, yellow, and green. It looks almost like flames or energy radiating from the bottom of the shoe. The visible Zoom Air units in the forefoot are clear and show the cushioning technology.

Nike's signature swoosh sits on the side in white blending into the upper. The ZoomX foam midsole is thick and chunky built specifically for marathon performance.

A carbon fiber plate runs through the midsole for energy return during running. The overall vibe is loud, technical, and definitely not what you'd expect on a red carpet.