Adidas Shock Drops Bad Bunny's New Adidas BadBo 1.0 After Grammys

BY Ben Atkinson
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny accepts the Album of the Year award for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Bad Bunny released his first signature Adidas sneaker, the BadBo 1.0, in a limited run of 1,994 numbered pairs after his Grammys performance.

Bad Bunny quietly released his first signature Adidas sneaker just hours after his Grammys performance. The debut sneaker launch felt more like a cultural moment than a typical product drop.

The extremely limited run sold out almost immediately at badbunnyadidas.com on February 2nd. The Adidas BadBo 1.0 has been teased in public before this official release date.

The Adidas BadBo 1.0 dropped in a restrained brown colorway with only 1,994 individually numbered pairs available. The limited quantity of 1,994 pairs is a nod to Bad Bunny's birth year. This type of personal storytelling through sneaker releases shows the artist's hands-on creative involvement.

It first surfaced briefly in Bad Bunny's "BOKeTE" music video that dropped last spring. The sneaker reappeared months later inside Adidas Originals' archive showcase of rare and unreleased models. The silhouette blends classic trainer proportions with skate DNA throughout its construction and design.

The mid-top height features a thick, padded collar that reads functional rather than flashy. This approach makes the shoe wearable beyond just music moments and stage performances. Built from layered nubuck and hairy suede, the design sits on a sculpted EVA midsole.

Definitely stay tuned as a possible restock could happen ahead of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0

The Adidas BadBo 1.0 rocks a really nice brown and cream color combo that's super wearable. You've got hairy suede hitting the overlays with smooth leather on other sections creating solid texture contrast.

The cream base panels keep things light while the brown overlays add depth and richness. The mid-top cut with that thick padded collar looks seriously comfortable for wearing all day.

Perforated leather panels show up on the toe and sides letting your feet breathe. The blue Adidas logos pop against the neutral tones on the tongue and heel. "1994/1.0" is embroidered on the heel in blue referencing Bad Bunny's birth year.

The chunky midsole has that vintage trainer vibe that's everywhere right now. A translucent outsole underneath gives it a slightly modern touch without going overboard. The overall look is clean and understated, way more versatile than colorful sneakers.

