Kai Cenat Wears Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" In IG Selfie

Kai Cenat recently flexed the Ben & Jerry's x Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" in a mirror selfie. The popular Twitch streamer rocked the legendary ice cream collaboration while wearing a bright yellow puffer jacket.

Kai has been dominating headlines lately with his new fashion brand Vivet and Paris Fashion Week appearance. The "Chunky Dunky" is one of the most iconic Nike SB Dunk collaborations ever released.

The Ben & Jerry's-inspired colorway dropped in 2020 and immediately became a grail for sneakerheads. Resale prices for the "Chunky Dunky" regularly exceed $2,000 for deadstock pairs even today. Kai Cenat has been expanding beyond streaming into the fashion world with his Vivet clothing line.

He recently attended Paris Fashion Week alongside Future, SZA, and Quavo at Louis Vuitton's show. Future even gave him a major public endorsement on Instagram saying "IM PROUD OF U." Kai Cenat announced Vivet through a dramatic 23-minute YouTube video that initially confused fans.

He traveled to Italy documenting the denim creation process and showing his genuine passion for design. Now he's being taken seriously in fashion circles thanks to celebrity co-signs like Future's support.

Kai's sneaker collection matches his growing influence in both streaming and fashion industries. The "Chunky Dunky" features tie-dye uppers, cow print swooshes, and dripping ice cream details throughout. Nike and Ben & Jerry's created one of the most creative sneaker collaborations in history.

Kai Cenat Sneakers

The Ben & Jerry's x Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" is absolutely wild with its ice cream-inspired design. The upper features vibrant tie-dye patterns in light blue, yellow, and green swirling together beautifully.

Also cow print hits the swooshes referencing Ben & Jerry's iconic cow branding. The green fuzzy material on the outsole represents grass that cows graze on. You can also see the cloud embroidery on the heel tabs adding details throughout.

The yellow drip pattern on the swoosh mimics melting ice cream. "Ben & Jerry's" text appears on the tongue and insoles marking the collaboration clearly.