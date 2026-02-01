Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High Stock Numbers Revealed For All 3 Colorways

The Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High collection is finally dropping this month with three distinct colorways. This historic triple collaboration brings together two of Jordan Brand's most respected partners for an instant grail.

Stock numbers have leaked revealing just how limited each colorway will actually be. The "Black/White" colorway will be the most limited with only 4,700 pairs produced worldwide. The "Sport Royal" sits in the middle with 15,000 pairs available for the global release. The "Varsity Red" is the most widely available with 44,000 pairs, though that's still extremely limited.

These stock numbers confirm this will be one of the hardest Jordan releases of 2026. Even the "Varsity Red" with 44,000 pairs will sell out instantly given the massive demand.

Union and Fragment collaborations always create feeding frenzies, and combining both makes this unprecedented. Each colorway features Union's signature deconstructed aesthetic with exposed stitching throughout the design.

Fragment's lightning bolt logo appears prominently marking their involvement in the collaboration clearly. The coded text on the midsole wraps around in classic Union fashion with personal messages.

The February 2026 release date is rapidly approaching for all three colorways simultaneously. Resale prices are expected to be astronomical, especially for the "Black/White" with under 5,000 pairs.

The Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High collection looks great across all three colorways. The "Black/White" features that classic two-tone blocking with black leather toe and white leather quarters. Royal blue hits the collar and heel creating nice pops of color throughout.

The "Sport Royal" goes heavy on the blue with royal covering most of the upper panels. Black and sail provide contrast while keeping things clean and wearable for everyday use.

The "Varsity Red" uses a white base with black toe box and red hitting the collar. All three versions showcase Union's exposed stitching running along the collar in contrasting thread colors. Fragment's lightning bolt sits on the lateral heel of each pair marking the collaboration.

You can see the coded midsole text wrapping around on all three colorways. The overall aesthetic combines Union's deconstructed approach with Fragment's minimalist sensibility perfectly creating something special.