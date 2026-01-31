Carlos Alcaraz Rocks Travis Scott's Fragment Jordan 1 Low At Australian Open Semifinal

BY Ben Atkinson
Tennis: Australian Open
Jan 30, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals of the mens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Travis Scott congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram after the tennis star wore his Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low at the Australian Open.

Travis Scott congratulated Carlos Alcaraz after his Australian Open semifinal victory, and the reason is pure sneaker culture. Alcaraz rocked Travis Scott's Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration during his post-match interview.

The Spanish tennis star has been bringing serious heat to the Australian Open with his sneaker choices. Scott posted Alcaraz on his Instagram story with the caption "Way to cook twin." The acknowledgment from one of music's biggest stars shows how sneakers connect different worlds.

Alcaraz advancing to the Australian Open final while wearing Travis's collaboration is the kind of crossover moment fans love. The 21-year-old has been flexing incredible sneakers throughout the tournament in Melbourne.

Just days earlier, Alcaraz wore the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" during another match. His sneaker rotation during this Grand Slam has been absolutely fire from start to finish. Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, one of the biggest matches of his career.

The Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low clearly brought him good luck in the semifinals. Whether he rocks them again in the final remains to be seen.

Travis Scott Reacts To Carlos Alcaraz

The Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low that Alcaraz is wearing features a clean white leather base throughout. That signature royal blue hits the swoosh and wraps around the heel in classic Fragment fashion.

You can see the black laces threading through the eyelets adding nice contrast to all that white. The midsole is off-white or sail colored giving it that slightly vintage look that's been popular.

There's blue detailing on the outsole that ties back to the swoosh color perfectly. The Fragment lightning bolt logo likely sits on the heel though you can't see it clearly in these shots.

The overall vibe is super clean and wearable, not too flashy but definitely recognizable to sneakerheads. These are the kind of kicks that work on a tennis court or with jeans on the street.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
