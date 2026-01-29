Carlos Alcaraz Steps Up Sneaker Game In Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" At Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz is making waves both on and off the court at the 2025 Australian Open. The Spanish tennis star has been turning heads with his footwear choice.

He's been sporting the iconic Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" during his tournament run. As a Nike athlete, Alcaraz has access to some of the brand's most coveted silhouettes. The Jordan 11 is a basketball legend that's crossed over into tennis. It's a bold style statement for the young star.

Today, Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev in what promises to be an electrifying semifinal matchup. The young Spaniard has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament. His choice of the sleek black patent leather Jordan 11s adds extra flair to his game.

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" colorway features a predominantly black upper with patent leather overlays. The glossy finish catches the light beautifully on the blue hard courts of Melbourne Park. It's a striking contrast to the bright neon yellow-green outfit Alcaraz has been wearing.

While most tennis players stick to traditional court shoes, Alcaraz isn't afraid to stand out. The Jordan 11 brings basketball heritage to the tennis court. It's a crossover that reflects the modern athlete's approach to style and performance.

Carlos Alcaraz Sneakers

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" in these photos shows off that unmistakable glossy black patent leather that wraps around the shoe. It's super shiny and catches every bit of light on the court.

The upper part mixes black mesh with those patent overlays creating a sleek look. You can see the translucent outsole has that slightly smoky tint to it. The whole shoe sits on a black midsole that keeps everything grounded.

There's a subtle gamma blue branding hit that's classic Jordan. The silhouette is instantly recognizable with that mid-top cut. Overall it's a clean all-black execution that looks sharp against the blue court surface.

More recently, the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" was spotted sitting on shelves at retailers in Japan. The pair sold out in the US immediately, but the reach could be expanding internationally now as well.