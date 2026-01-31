Nike Reveals Bronny James' Personal Signature Logo On LeBron Witness 9 PE

BY Ben Atkinson
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Bronny James unveils his official Nike signature logo featuring a "b" design and debuts it on court with a pink Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE.

Bronny James just revealed his official Nike signature logo, marking a major milestone in his basketball career. The Los Angeles Lakers guard now joins an elite group of athletes with their own personalized Nike branding.

Nike unveiled the logo design across social media, generating immediate buzz from sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. The logo features a stylized "b" with sharp, angular design elements that feel modern and dynamic.

The letterform has an aggressive edge that reflects Bronny's playing style and personality on the court. Nike clearly put thought into creating something that stands apart from other signature athlete logos.

The black and white presentation gives it a clean, versatile look that will work across products. Having a signature logo this early in his career shows Nike's long-term investment in Bronny.

Most athletes don't receive this treatment until they've established themselves at the professional level. Bronny already has his own sneaker deal and now his own logo to go with it.

Overall, this positions him as a legitimate brand within the Nike family moving forward. For a young player still developing his NBA career, this is a massive endorsement of his marketability.

Bronny James is wearing the Nike LeBron Witness 9 in a bold pink player exclusive colorway that commands attention. The sneaker features a vibrant hot pink upper that completely dominates the design aesthetic.

Also a black Nike swoosh cuts across the side providing sharp contrast against all that bright pink. The midsole continues the pink theme but in a lighter shade that adds nice visual depth.

You can see Bronny's personalized signature logo on the heel area marking this as his PE. The overall silhouette has that modern Nike basketball look with a mid-top cut for ankle support.

White compression socks with the NBA logo peek out from the top of the shoe. The pink colorway is an absolute statement piece that stands out under the bright Lakers arena lights.

