LeBron James is currently looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in the regular season. Overall, LeBron is a legend, and he will likely beat this record in under 10 games. Needless to say, the man has come through with some truly incredible accolades.

Additionally, James now gets to watch his sons excel at the sport he has dominated for years. Bronny and Bryce currently play for Sierra Canyon, and they have been great. In fact, Bronny is now looking to pick a college program, and he has a few places in mind.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It has been reported that Bronny is down to three choices. Those teams are Oregon, USC, and Ohio State. However, Bronny has yet to publically comment on his college hunt. Moreover, it seems like he will only commit to a team once his high school season is officially over.

LeBron Weighs In

Recently, LeBron was asked about Bronny and which college he will go to. That is when James revealed that Bronny can go wherever he wants. James even noted that he will pick up the phone if he has to.

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to. All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough,” LeBron said.

It is clear that the proud father has a ton of confidence in his son. This is obviously great news for Bronny, who is going to need that support as he makes the biggest decision of his young adult life.

