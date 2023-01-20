Bronny James Jr. is currently the most famous college recruit out there right now. While he may not be the top-ranked recruit, he still has all of the name recognition in the world. Overall, colleges want Bronny as he is a solid all-around player who is also very marketable.

However, Bronny has yet to make a decision as to where he wants to go. For the most part, there has been this sense that he will go to Ohio State. After all, that is where LeBron would have gone had he participated in the college game. Regardless, he has yet to make any commitments.

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers watches from the bench during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022 in Reseda, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bronny Out West?

According to an interview with Yahoo Sports!, K.J Evans, a top recruit this year, wants Bronny to join him in Oregon. The Oregon Ducks have a legendary program and based on what Evans is saying, James is very intrigued about joining the squad.

“[Bronny] told me he likes Oregon, and I want him to visit there,” Evans said. “Everyone that’s coming in is unselfish. We all cut, move and don’t hold the ball too long, so it’s going to benefit him. Bronny can be more of a playmaker and a shot creator, and I think we would play really well together.”

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022 in Reseda, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Oregon isn’t too far from California, so it makes sense for him to go there. Of course, there are still other teams he could join, and it’s just a matter of time before he makes that decision.

