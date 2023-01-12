LeBron James has been doing big things this year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is just a few games away from breaking the all-time scoring record, and he is going to build on that record for years to come. Although the Lakers might not be having the best season, James is certainly making good use of his time.

In the midst of this, James is also supporting his son Bronny, who is going to college next year. The 18-year-old is in his senior year at Sierra Canyon, and he’s been on fire as of late. With every single game, he continues to show why colleges are eager to sign him.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with his son Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon after the game against St. Vincent – St. Mary during The Chosen-1’s Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron At Senior Night

At every high school, there is a special Senior Night where the graduating players are honored in a ceremony. That is exactly what took place on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. As you can imagine, LeBron and his wife Savannah were there to show support.

Below, you can see a video of the ceremony. Bronny was standing next to his brother Bryce, while his sister was also there. Furthermore, LeBron was all smiles during the ceremony, and you can tell he is just beaming with pride. Overall, it was a truly great moment.

Moving forward, LeBron is looking to play in the NBA with Bronny by his side. It remains to be seen how this will all work out, however, it would be an amazing storyline. Hopefully, some team out there is able to make it happen.

Moving forward, LeBron is looking to play in the NBA with Bronny by his side. It remains to be seen how this will all work out, however, it would be an amazing storyline. Hopefully, some team out there is able to make it happen.

