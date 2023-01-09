LeBron James has been having a great few weeks in the NBA. His Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a five-game winning streak and are gunning for a playoff spot. Additionally, he has been on a scoring tear that is bringing him closer to the all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Overall, it is a great time to be LeBron. He still has a few things left to accomplish, including watching his son make the NBA. Bronny is currently playing for Sierra Canyon with his little brother Bryce. The two have been playing well, although Bronny is now blossoming into a full-blown star.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School is greeted by his father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers following the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LeBron Shows Bronny Some Love

Throughout the Sierra Canyon season, Bronny has been showing us just how well he can dunk the basketball. It has been nothing short of impressive to watch. Not to mention, his talents are about to earn him a whole slew of college offers. Only time will tell which school he ultimately picks.

In the Instagram post below, posted by LeBron, you can see Bronny’s latest highlight reel play. Essentially, Bronny gets in all alone at the rim and goes for a between-the-legs “Eastbay” dunk. It was a truly magnificent move that ultimately had all of Twitter talking.

As for LeBron himself, he had a lot to say about the matter online. “Hahahaha!! @bronny man what you on?!?!” James wrote. “You TOUGH for that!”

At this point, it is clear that Bronny is going to go very far in his basketball career. While living up to his father is impossible, he is still going to get people to watch.

Hopefully, LeBron is able to get his dream of playing with Bronny some day. That would be the cherry on top for his illustrious career.

[Via]