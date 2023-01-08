LeBron James has clarified his recent comments on the Lakers’ reluctance to trade first-round picks to improve the roster. In a pair of tweets published on Sunday, James clarified that his “patience isn’t waning.”

“Y’all know what the fuck should be happening,” James told the Athletic’s Sam Amick, before adding, “I don’t need to talk.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his three pointer during a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Amick later shared the quote on social media, describing James’ patience with the organization as “waning.” Afterward, James responded with a clarification of his quote.

“Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning,” he wrote back. “You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster.”

He further wrote: “That’s the reality of that conversation and I said what I said with the upmost respect and calmness cause that’s the mood I’m in! Your welcome! 5 game winning streak.”

The Lakers are currently 19-21 on the season, several spots out of playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Following a five-game losing streak in December, James hinted at his future with the team being unclear.

“I’m a winner and I want to win. I want to win and give myself a chance to win, and still compete for championships,” James said. “Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore. We’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”

Check out LeBron James’ tweet regarding his recent comments below.

Upmost respect and calmness cause that’s the mood I’m in! Your welcome! 5 game winning streak. 😉👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 8, 2023

[Via]