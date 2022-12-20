LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on the court. In over a week from now, James will get to turn 38 years old. At his age, his biggest goal is to continue racking up the accolades, and maybe even an extra championship or two.

However, the Lakers simply do not have the pieces to go out and achieve such a thing. With Anthony Davis injured, it appears as though the Lakers could use a trade. Of course, LeBron seems to be the go-to person when it comes to consulting about trades. This year, however, that might not be the case.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron Gets Honest

While speaking Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LeBron made it absolutely clear that he is not paying attention to trades right now. Overall, he just wants to focus on playing basketball and performing at a high level. Simply put, you won’t see him advocating for any moves this season.

“Not a question for me,” James said. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see. But I’m focused on the game and us trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor.”

Perhaps James has been paying attention to the “LeGM” allegations. Fans have always felt like he has a huge influence on his team’s front office. This season, however, it looks like he wants to just play.

