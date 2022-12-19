Anthony Davis & Lakers Get Upsetting Injury Update
Anthony Davis is injured and the Lakers won’t like the recovery timeline.
Anthony Davis has consistently been one of the most injury-prone players in the entire NBA. It has been difficult for Davis to garner much momentum, even when he is playing the best basketball of his career. For instance, Davis was delivering monstrous performance after monstrous performance as of late. However, he is now dealing with a right foot injury.
This injury took place against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Although the Lakers ended up taking home the win, Davis’ impending absence certainly makes the next stretch of ball that much tougher. Now, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to carry the load.
Anthony Davis To Miss Time
According to Shams Charania, the Lakers’ biggest fear has come true. Davis is going to be out indefinitely with his foot injury. As it stands, we do not know what the exact diagnosis is, however, it cannot be good. Overall, Davis will certainly have to miss over a month of action.
The Lakers were finally starting to build up some momentum, so this news will definitely hurt. Over the course of the season, Davis had averaged 27.4 points per game, as well as 12.1 rebounds. That is significant production that the Lakers simply will not have over this Holiday stretch.
As it stands, the Lakers are 12-16 in the Western Conference. They are not in a playoff position, however, they had been steadily gaining on their rivals. Needless to say, they can expect to regress without AD on the court.
This is devastating if you’re a Laker fan, so let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the basketball and sports world.
