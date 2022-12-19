Anthony Davis has consistently been one of the most injury-prone players in the entire NBA. It has been difficult for Davis to garner much momentum, even when he is playing the best basketball of his career. For instance, Davis was delivering monstrous performance after monstrous performance as of late. However, he is now dealing with a right foot injury.

This injury took place against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Although the Lakers ended up taking home the win, Davis’ impending absence certainly makes the next stretch of ball that much tougher. Now, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to carry the load.

Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle in the first half on this play.



Thomas Bryant started the second half in place of AD.pic.twitter.com/HOYut9bmC6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Anthony Davis To Miss Time

According to Shams Charania, the Lakers’ biggest fear has come true. Davis is going to be out indefinitely with his foot injury. As it stands, we do not know what the exact diagnosis is, however, it cannot be good. Overall, Davis will certainly have to miss over a month of action.

Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season. https://t.co/WCTr2y7eNp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2022

The Lakers were finally starting to build up some momentum, so this news will definitely hurt. Over the course of the season, Davis had averaged 27.4 points per game, as well as 12.1 rebounds. That is significant production that the Lakers simply will not have over this Holiday stretch.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

As it stands, the Lakers are 12-16 in the Western Conference. They are not in a playoff position, however, they had been steadily gaining on their rivals. Needless to say, they can expect to regress without AD on the court.

This is devastating if you’re a Laker fan, so let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the basketball and sports world.

