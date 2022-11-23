Anthony Davis struggled in the early going of this season. Now, however, he seems to be playing some of the best ball of his career. He has scored over 30 points in his last four games, including last night in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Unfortunately for Davis, his performance was not enough for the Lakers to win the game. The Lakers lost to the Suns for the eighth straight time, and now, they are 5-11 on the season. Overall, it was a complete waste of an otherworldly AD performance.

Anthony Davis Breaks Record

Interestingly enough, Davis was so good that he was able to hit a stat line that hasn’t been done since 1973. This is because 1973 was the first year in which blocks and steals were actually recorded by statisticians. As you can see below, Davis had 37 points and 21 rebounds. Additionally, he managed 5 blocks and another 5 steals.

These kinds of numbers are simply sensational. Moreover, many fans were calling these “Wilt” numbers, which is a reference to how shocking Wilt Chamberlain’s stat lines typically were. Overall, it was a great night for Davis which just proves he is still an elite player.

Blocks and steals were first officially recorded in 1973.



Since then, Anthony Davis is the only player ever to have 35+ PTS, 20+ REB, 5+ STL, and 4+ BLK in a single game. pic.twitter.com/KS0BP1Bx4z — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they will not be able to take full advantage of these performances until LeBron James is back. LeBron has been out of the Lakers’ lineup due to groin issues, and there is no telling when exactly he will be back. Until then, Davis will have to continue to carry his teammates on his back.

At 5-11, it is clear the Los Angeles Lakers are simply not good right now. They have decided not to make any trades until further notice, and it remains to be seen if they ever will. Furthermore, the Western Conference continues to improve, while the Lakers get left behind. Overall, it is a terrible situation for the franchise to be in.

