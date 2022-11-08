Anthony Davis used to be one of the best big men in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of him, and now, he doesn’t seem to have the step he once had anymore. This is particularly concerning as LeBron James isn’t as spry as he was either.

Lakers Continue To Lose

Last night, Davis had a solid night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Utah Jazz. The Lakers gave up a whopping 139 points to a team that is supposedly tanking. This has ultimately left the Lakers with a 2-8 record which puts them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

After last night’s game, Anthony Davis got to address the media, and he was not happy about things. In the video clip below, AD showcased his frustrations and how devastating it is to be 2-8. You can tell it’s weighing on him, as well as the whole team.

“Honestly, it sucks. We don’t want to be 2-8 at all. We got guys out, Pat [Beverley] and Lonnie [Walker] didn’t play, [LeBron James], [Dennis Schroder], Thomas [Bryant]… it sucks for sure,” Davis said. “Yeah, you got to look at big picture, it’s been 10 games, [and] it’s still been fairly early in the season… [but] 2-8 is a hard pill for me to swallow.”

"Honestly, it sucks. We don't want to be 2 and 8 at all… is a hard pill for me to swallow." – Anthony Davis talks about the #Lakers' poor start. pic.twitter.com/jeq26RIM4M — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 8, 2022

AD’s New Role

Davis also went on to talk about how he isn’t satisfied with playing at the five. This is not the same setup as when the Lakers won the title in 2020, and you can tell that AD is uncomfortable with this role. Unfortunately, for him, he will have to deal with it as this Lakers roster is stuck in limbo.

If the Lakers want to become viable contenders, they need to make a trade and fast. Until then, they will continue to be bottom feeders in what used to be their conference. That said, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]