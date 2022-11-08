Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.

Lakers Struggle Early

That said, Stephen A. has been given plenty of reasons to hate the Lakers this season. Simply put, the Lakers have been awful. They are off to a 2-8 start this season, and their schedule is a guarantee that more bad losses are to come. This has emboldened Smith to go into slander mode, and he is not wasting the opportunity.

Stephen A. Smith (C) and Michael Wilbon (R) of ESPN are seen during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center on December 11, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As you can imagine, the Lakers were a big topic in today’s episode of First Take. From the jump, Smith went off on the Lakers’ shooters, who have simply been horrible. Most importantly, Stephen A. went after LeBron James, and hit him with a sad reality check.

Stephen A. Not Impressed

“LeBron James, major love to him, we all know Mount Rushmore,” Smith began. “He’s shooting 21 percent from three-point range. He has been awful from long-range.”

Smith didn’t stop there as he also looked at guys like Anthony Davis, who are simply not pulling their weight right now. Stephen A. is aware that it’s not just LeBron who should be at fault. The whole team is a disaster, and nothing is being done about it.

The Lakers are in a bad spot, especially when it comes to the salary cap. They can’t improve the team, and at this point, it looks like Rob Pelinka is uninterested in doing a trade. Until the team makes some moves, they will continue to stink.

