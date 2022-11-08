When Darvin Ham was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this season, fans knew it was going to be a work in progress. Ham was coming into a near-impossible situation. From Russell Westbrook’s bad fit to the Lakers’ horrific roster construction, Ham was not being given good pieces.

Another Slow Start

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers are off to a terrible start this season. They are 2-8, and last night, they lost to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are a team that is supposed to be tanking, but instead, they are off to an 8-3 start. Meanwhile, the Lakers look awful and there is very little hope for them.

Darvin Ham has been tasked with trying to get this team out of the gutter, but he can’t do it. The roster just isn’t good enough, and the coach isn’t going to fix it. He is clearly frustrated about it, and that frustration came out last night while speaking to the media.

Darvin Ham Speaks

Below, you can find Ham discussing the “repeater tax” which feels like a talking point drafted up by Rob Pelinka. Essentially, Darvin Ham is saying that the Lakers do not have the money to spend and that it will be impossible to build a better roster this season.

“We can’t go out and get people, we are already a repeat tax offender. Can’t spend money to build a team. We already have three big-time, first-ballot future Hall of Famers that a chuck of our budget is spent on and there’s only so much left,” Ham said, per ESPN. “Need to step up and play better.”

While Ham makes a good point, it’s hard to take it seriously when you see just how much money the Warriors are spending. Not to mention, the Warriors are spending their money a lot smarter.

For now, the Lakers shall remain a disaster, and there is no doubt a miracle is needed. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

