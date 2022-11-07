LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA. At LeBron’s age, it is almost impossible to stay at the top of your game. Somehow, however, LeBron has managed to do it. Over the last few years, he has proven to be a top-10 talent in the league and continues to carry the Lakers.

Unfortunately, LeBron has had a slow start to the season. While his averages are fine, he has noticeably lost a step on the floor. One can just look at last night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where LeBron wasn’t able to put in that extra effort to get the win.

LeBron James Loses A Step?

There are some players around the league who believe LeBron isn’t the same. One such player just so happens to be an ex-teammate of LeBron’s. That player is none other than Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. KCP played with LeBron James on the Lakers during the bubble season, and now, he is on the Washington Wizards.

“It’s hard to watch sometimes,” KCP said. “So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don’t think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back.”

"It's hard to watch sometimes. So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don't think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back." – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope https://t.co/rVeg4V72bh — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) November 7, 2022

This is an interesting comment, although we’re not sure how many people would agree. LeBron trained quite a bit during the offseason, and he seemed to have all of the enthusiasm in the world. If anything, this just proves that no one can defeat father time, even LeBron James.

As it stands, the Lakers are 2-7 on the season, and more difficult matchups are on the way. This strength of schedule is brutal for the Lakers, and there is no telling whether or not they can survive. Hopefully, they start to prove people wrong.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts toward Anthony Davis #3 during a 120-117 Lakers overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Let us know what you think of KCP’s remarks, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

[Via]