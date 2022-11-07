Cleveland is a place that LeBron James holds very near and dear to his heart. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, James faced numerous hardships. Despite this, he was able to overcome adversity and become one of the greatest players to ever walk on an NBA court.

James spent the first few years of his career with Cleveland, before ultimately returning to the city in 2014. He won a championship with the Cavaliers franchise in 2016, and whenever he plays the Cavs, it is a huge deal. Yesterday, LeBron put up 27 against the Cavs, although his Lakers lost 114-110.

With the loss, the Lakers are now 2-7 on the season, which is simply horrible. There is a good chance this team misses the playoffs, and just nine games into the season, fans are sounding the alarm. LeBron, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too bothered by what’s happening.

The Shoes

For instance, LeBron took to Instagram after the game, and instead of posting about the loss, he posted his shoes. The Nike LeBron 20 is here, and he wore a special white, gold, and red colorway against the Cavs. It’s a color scheme that in a roundabout way does a good job of representing the Cleveland colors.

In the Instagram post above, you can see how the shoe says “The Kid From Akron” with a 330 area code underneath. This is a nice little nod to the place he grew up, and it has also served as his tagline for decades. Not to mention, it is another great look at the Nike LeBron 20, which has proven to be a dope sneaker.

Fans have already expressed their fascination with the sneaker, which brings back the low-top aesthetic. For years, James’ brand has been obsessed with high-tops, but now, it seems like the superstar is bringing it back to basics.

Let us know what you think of the shoes, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the basketball and sneaker worlds.

[Via]