LeBron James is an NBA star who has always been known for being a massive hip-hop head. LeBron loves the genre and whenever he has a chance to show love to an artist he adores, you can be sure that he’s going to do just that.

Unfortunately, one of LeBron’s favorite artists tragically passed away last week. Of course, we are talking about none other than Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston. Takeoff’s passing was incredibly shocking to many people, and LeBron has made it a point to pay homage. In the Instagram post below, LeBron wore an outfit in Takeoff’s honor.

The Lakers ended up losing against the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday afternoon. This eventually led to a press conference where LeBron spoke about his love for Takeoff. LeBron even went so far as to say that he had been listening to Migos since 2010. It is important to note that their first mixtape was in 2011.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” LeBron said. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.'”

The Backlash

LeBron’s declaration immediately faced scrutiny on social media. The Lakers superstar has a history of lying about his fandoms, and this was seemingly yet another instance of that. Sometimes, fans can be quite over assuming on social media, and you better believe the backlash was on full display.

In the tweet down below, you can see exactly how fans felt about James’ comments. For instance, one fan simply wrote “He really is the greatest liar of all time.” Another echoed those sentiments, saying “Generational liar.” In essence, the general consensus is that LeBron is an elite liar who gets away with all of it.

He really is the greatest liar of all time https://t.co/sW7DY5Ucml — BPW (@bostonplswin) November 7, 2022

“He actually ain’t have a name yet, and so he got that name from me telling them they were gonna take off” https://t.co/VNmOEwbNcE pic.twitter.com/A0wq4laSK6 — Denver🦃🎄 (@doubledworth) November 7, 2022

It's actually insane how easily he lies about anything https://t.co/vLcvbu8dvT — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) November 7, 2022

It’s totally possible that James was genuinely off by one year and still listened to Migos from the beginning. For Twitter, however, calling LeBron a liar seems to be a better story.

