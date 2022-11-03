The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.

On Wednesday, Beyoncè was the latest star to honor the slain rapper. The Houston native —who collaborated with Migos on her 2018 track Apesh*t featuring Jay-Z —updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff in honor of the young star’s life. “Rest in Power,” she wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Lakers star LeBron James also paid homage to Takeoff by changing his Instagram profile photo to an image of the Infinity Links rapper. Drake, who toured with world with Takeoff, Quavo and Offset as part of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in 2018, shared a slew of photos and a heartfelt message to the slain rapper. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” the Canadian rapper wrote. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

Takeoff’s label, Quality Control, penned a heartfelt statement following news of the rapper’s death. “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of out beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff” the statement began. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Beyoncé shares tribute honoring rapper Takeoff on her website 🕊 pic.twitter.com/8WQ3WIZcBG — Beyoncé Info (@beyscource) November 2, 2022

LeBron changed his profile picture to Takeoff in the wake of his passing. pic.twitter.com/ROWWNVgK1f — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 3, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Takeoff’s family and friends.