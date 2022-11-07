LeBron James paid tribute to the late rapper Takeoff with his pregame outfit for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. James shared a side-by-side comparison of his look with one of Takeoff’s on Instagram afterward.

“If you know me any then [sic] you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!!” James captioned his Instagram post. “Still doesn’t feel real to me. Rest in Paradise Rocket Man™️!!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center on February 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

James has been an avid fan of Migos for quite some time. Back in 2021, broadcaster Taylor Rooks asked Quavo about the Lakers star’s support for the Atlanta-based group.

“It’s organic,” Quavo said at the time. “And then, if we’re just feeling the vibe, I know he needs music — sometimes he needs that unreleased music because he in the lab when nobody see it. He in the lab when everybody thinking that he on vacation. So, same way with music. We got songs, we got records in our phone. You might think we doing a show. We got another hit ready to go. You just gotta get ’em geared up like that on some exclusive time.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday, after a fight reportedly broke out over a game of dice. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has said that Takeoff is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Countless celebrities have come forth with posts in honor of the late rapper in addition to James. Future, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and many more have all expressed their condolences online.

Check out James’ tribute for Takeoff below.

