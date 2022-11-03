Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments have dominated headlines over the past few weeks. As it stands, Kanye has remained quiet for about a week, and it’s probably better for him to keep it that way over the coming weeks. People do not want to hear from him right now, and it seems like he knows that.

As it turns out, his last string of comments was made just three days ago as he gave shoutouts to Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith. In the IG post below, West praised Smith saying “It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the #redmedia can never control or diminish us again.”

Stephen A. was made aware of Kanye’s shoutout, and with everything going on right now, Smith was not impressed. In fact, Smith went on his “Know Mercy” podcast this week and immediately denounced any association with West and what he is speaking on.

Smith had particular issues with being lumped in with the likes of Herschel Walker and Kyrie Irving. Smith is fundamentally opposed to the views of these two individuals, and while Smith appreciates being called a “real one,” he does not want to be associated with any tomfoolery.

The First Take host made it abundantly clear that he is against anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred. He also believes America lacks civility right now, especially in light of the Paul Pelosi attack.

I want to make one thing clear, I am AGAINST antisemitism! Listen to today's episode of @KnowMercyPod and hear why I believe there is a lack of civility in America today! The link is in the bio. #KanyeWest #KyrieIrving #civility #newepisode #knowmercypod https://t.co/SCzgr4QM3M — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 2, 2022

Smith has always cut to the chase with his delivery and he is making it known that being lumped into this discourse is unacceptable. He made it clear that he has only met Kanye once, and that there was no real reason for Ye to shoutout him out in the first place.

Earlier today, Ye shouted out Kyrie again, this time on Twitter. With Smith’s recent rant, there is a good chance that Ye will think twice before ever including him in a post, ever again.