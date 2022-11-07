Anthony Davis is a player who is known for having considerable injury problems over the years. Last season, Davis only played half the season with the Lakers, and it was to the detriment of the team’s chemistry. This year, Davis doesn’t look like his usual self, and fans are getting worried.

Yesterday, the Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Davis dropped 19 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds, which is certainly a respectable performance. That said, his bounce isn’t what we’re used to, and the Lakers are losing in part because of it.

Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

The Lakers are already thinking about a trade involving Russell Westbrook. There are numerous teams out there who the Lakers could negotiate with. This includes the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, and perhaps even the Charlotte Hornets. That said, it seems like AD might start to become a bargaining chip.

During the latest Bill Simmons podcast, it was suggested that Davis could be traded. Presently, there are a few people around the league who could see it happening, and with Davis playing bad basketball, you never really know.

New @BillSimmons Podcast with @TheCousinSal recapping this week in the NFL then they Guess The Lines. Then NBA talk with me because Bill is hearing some buzz that Anthony Davis may be available for trade. So we got into the Lakers' approach and best fits. https://t.co/uYC0OcLYaA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 7, 2022

“So, the Lakers lost again today (Sunday),” Simmons said. “There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD (Anthony Davis) might be available. That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

Evidently, this is a bad situation for the Lakers. There seems to be a disconnect within the locker room, and the organization seems to have zero understanding of what to do. Hopefully, for them and their fans, they can get it together.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to Lonnie Walker IV #4 during a 120-117 Lakers overtime win over the at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

