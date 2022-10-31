Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have been a solid partnership, at least for the most part. AD’s first season with the Lakers resulted in a championship, while his second and third years were less successful. This is mostly because he has suffered from injuries that continue to give him problems.

For instance, Davis has frequently complained about back problems. These lingering issues have affected numerous players around the league, including guys like Ben Simmons. Throughout this season, AD hasn’t had his usual bounce, and it has led to speculation that injuries are causing his lack of explosiveness.

Last night, AD actually spoke about these injuries following a game against the Denver Nuggets. It was the first win of the season for the Lakers, and AD had a solid showing. Unfortunately, his back was acting up, and it doesn’t seem like playing with such pain is sustainable.

“Gotta keep doing what I’m doing. The back was killing me tonight but I’m just trying to do all that I can do to help the team get a win,” Davis said. “If it means fighting through it, then I’ll fight through it. Got two days in between games to get it right for New Orleans on Wednesday, so I’m gonna make sure I do all I can.”

If you’re the Lakers, you cannot help but be concerned by this. A huge problem with last season’s team was the lack of availability from AD and LeBron. This causes chemistry issues, and if AD has to miss time this year, then the Lakers will be in an even worse spot than they are now.

Of course, AD could get some solid care from the training staff, thus avoiding any time off. Hopefully, for AD and the Lakers’ sake, he is able to get his back issues under control. After all, the NBA is more entertaining when he’s playing.

