Anthony Davis had some rough times last season. As many Lakers fans painstakingly remember, he only got to play 40 games, and it ultimately messed with the team’s chemistry. Numerous injuries began to take their toll on the Lakers superstar, and he wasn’t able to be as available as the team wanted him to be.

In addition to this, Davis was struggling to shoot from beyond the arc as he hovered around 18 percent throughout the entire season. This is by no means a good shooting performance, and Davis is well-aware of that. With that being said, Davis chalks it up to a wrist injury that he sustained back in January.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot,” Davis told reporter Mike Trudell.

The good news here is that Davis is feeling much better and that he will be able to play his game as soon as the season starts a month from now.

AD on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2022

Davis has had injury issues over the years, and there is this sense that we could get more of the same this season. Hopefully, this is not the case as the league is a lot more fun when Davis is firing on all cylinders.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.