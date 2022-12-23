Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls don’t seem to be the fit they once were. There was a point where LaVine was on the verge of superstardom. However, he has been having it out with his teammates and his coaches. This past week, he had a pretty large argument with one teammate after they told him to play better defense.

With that being said, it is looking likely that both sides just move on from one another. If it were to come down to a trade, the Bulls could get a lot for LaVine. Additionally, there are plenty of teams out there who would love to have LaVine’s brand of talent.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls goes up for a dunk during overtime against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Zach LaVine To The Lakers?

Lavine is a Klutch Sports athlete, which means it should be no surprise that some think he could go to the Lakers. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers are looking like the likeliest outcome for LaVine. This is mostly because LaVine himself wants to play there.

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now,” Deveney wrote. “The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center on December 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getting LaVine would probably mean giving up Anthony Davis. For the Lakers, that could very well be a nonstarter. However, talks between the two teams have yet to actually take place.

This is a developing story

