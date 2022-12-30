If you are a LeBron James fan, then you know that he turns 38 years old today. It is quite amazing to witness LeBron these days. At this age, he continues to be one of the best players in the entire NBA. Overall, this is unheard of for a player that is so close to the age of 40.

However, LeBron has been able to make it look very easy. This season, he is averaging close to 28 points per game. Additionally, he is closing in on Kareem’s scoring record. Early on in the New Year, it seems like it is likely that he will end up smashing that record.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers slams the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Everything LeBron James does is impressive at this point. Sure, he may have his haters, however, he continues to excel and that is all that matters. The only thing he is truly missing right now is a team that can help him win that fifth title to match Kobe.

Fans Celebrate LeBron James

With today being LeBron’s birthday, you can be sure that a whole bunch of NBA basketball accounts shared some love. Below, you can see a few accounts that posted tributes to LeBron. Here, you will find some of the best plays of his career, along with some praise for what he has accomplished.

Happy Birthday to the king himself, LeBron James 👑

Subsequently, there were also quite a few messages from the average fan. Many have grown up with LeBron over the years, and he remains their favorite player. No matter how James may end his career, he will always be a top 2 player in NBA history.

Let us know where you think James ranks on the all-time list, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the basketball world.

We love you @KingJames thank you for never cheating the game❤️ pic.twitter.com/dQJEkyFEdF — Lebron’s Burner (@legoatjames_6) December 30, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MAN!!! @KingJames THE GOAT! 🥳 — lex bubble. (@iBetUWntA_Lexus) December 30, 2022

Happy Bday to the greatest to ever do it!! @KingJames



4x4x4 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Q0LeimGRZE — Slim (@SlimSleepr) December 30, 2022

