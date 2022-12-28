On a personal level, LeBron James has been having a solid season. Over the last few games, he has consistently been putting up some 30-point performances. Additionally, he has been creeping closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

As it stands, LeBron is just 601 points away from beating the record. That is a truly tremendous accomplishment that he should be proud of. For now, however, he needs to be focused on getting some wins. After all, the Lakers are just 14-20 which puts them at the bottom of the Western Conference

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Yesterday, the Lakers changed their fortunes at least a little bit. They beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 129-110. This was a nice victory for the team especially since LeBron scored 28 points. Overall, it was a much-needed addition to the W column.

LeBron James Celebrates

According to TMZ, LeBron had himself a good night following the match. The Lakers superstar went on down to Barsecco in Miami at around 1:30 AM. While there, he partook in a few shots of Hookah. Below, you can see a video of the festivities. While James did not stay there long, it definitely seemed like a fun time. Any time LeBron James shows up to your establishment is a real reason to celebrate.

LeBron is about to turn 38 in just a couple of days. Consequently, it makes sense that he would celebrate a win by going out and about. Not to mention, when you are in Florida, you might as well head to Miami for some fun.

