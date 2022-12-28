LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of struggles this year. This is a team that came into their game against the Orlando Magic with a record of 13-20. It is a record that put them 13th in the Western Conference, which is just abysmal.

However, things somewhat got back on track last night as LeBron led the team to a solid 129-110 victory. The Magic boast some phenomenal young talents, although LeBron was too much to handle as he gave the Magic a 28-point performance.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LeBron James Is Loving It

Despite the losses this year, LeBron has been able to maintain a positive attitude. You can tell that he still loves the game of basketball and with his 38th birthday in just a couple of days, he will not be slowing down, anytime soon. In fact, he is closer than ever to getting that all-time scoring title.

After winning against the Magic, LeBron took to his Instagram page where he offered up some clips of the game. Overall, LeBron seemed to be relieved that his team got back into the win column. He captioned the clip with “that was fun tonight” which just goes to show that he still loves the game, despite the rough season.

Heading into the new year, the Lakers are going to need to put up some big numbers. A win streak is most certainly needed, however, without Anthony Davis, it is going to be hard. Regardless, LeBron James will at least be able to run up his numbers which will get him that much closer to Kareem’s long-standing record.

