LeBron James is about to turn 38 years old tomorrow. At that age, most players are thinking about retiring from their sport. However, LeBron is playing at an incredible level right now, which means it would be a waste for him to quit now. Overall, he still has more accolades to wrack up.

Last night, however, James made some very interesting comments about retirement. According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, James doesn’t want to continue missing the growth of his kids. Not to mention, he only wants to play if he feels like he can win. Needless to say, he may have just hinted at retirement.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk on the court during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena on December 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LeBron Speaks On Retirement

Per Orange County Register:

“I don’t have a number. I know as long as my mind stay in it, I can play at this level for a minute… I will make sure my body is taken care of and I’ll continue to put in the work.

“I think about how much longer I’m going to play the game… I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I’ll still be able to be [competing] for championships because I know what I can still bring to any ball club with the right pieces.

“I think about my son graduating high school soon, going off to college and I’m still playing. My youngest son [Bryce] will be a junior next year — how much more time I’ll miss. So throughout the course of a day, to the weeks, to the months, I think about a little bit of everything. You know? Think about how much of the world I’ll see when I’m done playing the game. At the end of the day, I keep the main thing the main thing.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on December 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LeBron has always hinted that he wants to play with Bronny, which means he will likely play until 40. However, you can’t help but at least be a little surprised by his most recent revelation. If you’re a Lakers fan, you definitely have to take these comments seriously.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]