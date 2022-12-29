Bronny James is someone who has a big decision to make in the coming months. He will need to commit to a college team, and for now, it seems like Ohio State is his likeliest option. Overall, he has a bright future ahead of him and there are plenty of colleges that want his star power.

Additionally, his father LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA. This means there will be numerous teams looking to draft the young man in hopes that LeBron will tag along. Needless to say, the Sierra Canyon star is probably on track for the pros.

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon HS shoots a three point basket in the first half Glenbard West HS at Wintrust Arena on February 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Bronny Continues To Excel

Having said that, Bronny still needs to perform and prove his talents. Throughout his senior season with Sierra Canyon, that is exactly what he has done. He has shown himself to be an amazing defender, and his offensive game is only getting better.

On Thursday, LeBron took to Instagram where he showed off a recent play from Bronny. As you can see in the clip below, the young James rushes down the court with the ball and dunks over an opponent. It was an amazing display of athleticism that just goes to show how influential LeBron can be on his kids.

There is no telling what Bronny’s ceiling will be in the basketball world. However, it is clear that he has a bright future that could be spent next to his father in NBA courts around the United States.

