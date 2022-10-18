LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court. He is currently 37 years old and with his 40s quickly approaching, James is gearing up to pass the torch to the next generation. James has a couple of sons he can do that with, including his oldest son Bronny, who is set to go to college next year.

Bronny is already getting a ton of looks and hype. This has led to some Name, Image, and Likeness deals, including one with Nike that was announced a couple of weeks ago. In addition to this, Bronny has signed a deal with Beats by Dre, which included a pretty unique commercial.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron reposted the commercial on his Twitter account, and you can see that below. The video showcases LeBron hitting some shots in his backyard, before missing a shot off the rim. That’s when Bronny gets the rebound and starts putting up shots of his own.

Always the proud father, LeBron wrote: “All in the family” with a King emoji. This has to be a lot of fun for LeBron, who is poised to play with Bronny on an NBA roster a couple of years from now.

It’s cool to see Bronny excelling at this level right now. The sky is the limit for the kid, and we will see what he can do at the college level, very shortly.