Bronny James Jr. has a very bright future ahead of him. The eldest son of LeBron James is currently in his final year at Sierra Canyon, and fans are excited to see what he’s going to do next. He has multiple college offers on the table, including one from Ohio State.

Additionally, he has been steadily improving at the game over the last few years. With his father’s guidance, Bronny has become a great defensive talent who can also shoot efficiently. Overall, he is a solid recruit that will make huge waves throughout 2023.

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) handles the basketball in the second half against the Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Bronny Continues To Shine

Recently, a clip of Bronny has been going viral on Twitter, and for good reason. Below you can see that James was going head-to-head with a player from a rival school. At one point, things got heated and Bronny stuffed the ball into the guy’s chest. Subsequently, he hit a three right in his face and had some words as he ran back on defense.

Bronny James said “don’t do that” & then hit the 3 in that boy face 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ihx5oQlTDR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 7, 2022

Fans React

Consequently, fans ended up reacting to this clip with a lot of jubilation. It’s always good to see a young player who fights for himself on the court, and that is exactly what the young talent did. Overall, you have to be excited about what he could do in the future.

I love EVERYTHING about this 🙏🏿💯 https://t.co/8gKqhPD5i5 — Josh_Jamel_ (@josh_jamel) December 7, 2022

Got more dog in him than Bron https://t.co/n3J0asxA3Y — Mike (@MikeAdxx) December 7, 2022

This the type of ball I love to see. You got a bright future kid https://t.co/wbGmPqFN9r — willzo willzo 🏂 (@jalen_m16) December 7, 2022

Over the next few years, Bronny is certainly someone that we will continue to hear about. No matter where he plays next year, there will be a push to see him play in the NBA next to his father. Hopefully, it actually happens.

